B&R Auto Enters Arizona, Expands in Oregon with Three Acquisitions

Auto recycler also announces new executive appointment.

B&R Auto, the provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC today announced the acquisitions of American Auto Recycling, New Way Auto Sales & Parts and Charlie’s Towing. The acquisitions of American Auto and New Way expand B&R’s business into Arizona, while the acquisition of Charlie’s grows B&R’s existing footprint in Oregon.

New Way and American Auto are single-location operators in Arizona offering a variety of recycled auto parts products to regional customers. Both companies have established themselves as dependable sources of auto aftermarket products while delivering superior