CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Terry Fortner Named Executive Director at CAPA

Terry Fortner Named Executive Director at CAPA

By Leave a Comment

The Certiﬁed Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) announced Terry Fortner has succeeded Clark Plucinski as the non-profit standard setting and certification organization’s Executive Director. Fortner assumed the role January 1.

Terry Fortner has been named Executive Director at CAPA

Fortner brings with him over four decades of leadership experience and an intimate knowledge of the automotive aftermarket.

After thirty-two years in leadership at Nationwide Insurance, Fortner joined LKQ Corporation in 2009. Over a thirteen-year tenure, he led industry relations and corporate accounts before serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the entirety of North America.

“Terry will bring a

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey