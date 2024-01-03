Terry Fortner Named Executive Director at CAPA

The Certiﬁed Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) announced Terry Fortner has succeeded Clark Plucinski as the non-profit standard setting and certification organization’s Executive Director. Fortner assumed the role January 1.

Fortner brings with him over four decades of leadership experience and an intimate knowledge of the automotive aftermarket.

After thirty-two years in leadership at Nationwide Insurance, Fortner joined LKQ Corporation in 2009. Over a thirteen-year tenure, he led industry relations and corporate accounts before serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the entirety of North America.

“Terry will bring a