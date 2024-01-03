CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / KSI Auto Parts Acquires Carolinas Auto Supply House

KSI Auto Parts Acquires Carolinas Auto Supply House

By Leave a Comment

KSI Auto Parts announced it has acquired Carolinas Auto Supply House (CASH), founded in 1915 and located in the Charlotte, N.C. metro area.

KSI Auto Parts logoKSI will continue to operate at the Charlotte location under the leadership of Scott Cameron.

John Mosunic, CEO of KSI, said, “The acquisition of CASH gives KSI a strategic geography in the Carolinas filling a territory hole we were unable to reach from either Richmond or Atlanta. We look forward to continuing to provide an outstanding customer experience with these new KSI customers and are excited about the CASH team joining KSI.”

Headquartered in South Plainfield, New

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey