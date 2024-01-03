KSI Auto Parts Acquires Carolinas Auto Supply House

KSI Auto Parts announced it has acquired Carolinas Auto Supply House (CASH), founded in 1915 and located in the Charlotte, N.C. metro area.

KSI will continue to operate at the Charlotte location under the leadership of Scott Cameron.

John Mosunic, CEO of KSI, said, “The acquisition of CASH gives KSI a strategic geography in the Carolinas filling a territory hole we were unable to reach from either Richmond or Atlanta. We look forward to continuing to provide an outstanding customer experience with these new KSI customers and are excited about the CASH team joining KSI.”

Headquartered in South Plainfield, New