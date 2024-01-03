Kirmac Collision & Autoglass Acquires Repair Center in Abbotsford, B.C.

Kirmac Collision & Autoglass announced its acquisition of Automall Autobody in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada. The acquisition is Kirmac’s 17th location in the Metro Vancouver market.

This strategic move marks Kirmac’s entry into the City of Abbotsford, a growing community located one hour from Downtown Vancouver. The location is conveniently located inside the Fraser Valley Automall.

“We are very happy to welcome Automall Autobody to the Kirmac family,” said Sean McIntosh, Kirmac’s President. “This location has been on our radar for many years, and we are excited to finally establish our presence in Abbotsford. Randy Baerg built a fantastic operation,