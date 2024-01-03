CollisionWeek

Best Buy Exec Damien Harmon Joins Driven Brands Board of Directors

Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ: DRVN) announced the election of Damien Harmon to its Board of Directors, effective January 1. Harmon will also serve as a member of the Compensation Committee.

“We’re thrilled to have Damien join our Board,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO and President of Driven Brands. “His deep experience in competitive and evolving retail environments and intense focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy.”

Harmon serves as the senior executive vice president of customer, channel experiences & enterprise services for

