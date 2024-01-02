Wesco Group Acquires English Color

Wesco Group, the paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced December19 that it acquired English Color and Supply

English Color and Supply was founded by Bob English, in 1946. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, English Color has grown into a premier distributor with 76 locations serving the central United States. Robert Burns has joined Wesco as a principal partner and will continue to lead the group in the central United States.

“The entire English Color team is excited to be part of the Wesco Group. Like the other members of the group, English Color has been dedicated