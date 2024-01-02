CollisionWeek

Quality Collision Group Acquires MSO with 9 Collision Repair Centers in Utah

Quality Collision Group (QCG)  announced the acquisition of Cascade Collision Repair, a Utah-based multiple shop operator (MSO). The addition of Cascade’s nine locations brings the total number of repair facilities under the Quality Collision Group banner to 62.

Quality Collision GroupThis strategic move is built on a shared vision, with a commitment to use OEM parts and procedures on every repair. Cascade’s nine locations, strategically spread throughout Utah, including Lehi, Provo, Orem, Spanish Fork, Park City, Eagle Mountain, Ogden, West Haven and St. George, will continue to provide exceptional collision repair services to their communities under their existing brand. A tenth Cascade

