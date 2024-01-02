Painters Supply Acquires Interbay Coatings

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced December 18 the acquisition of Interbay Coatings, Inc., a leading specialty coatings distributor offering a diverse range of products catering to the repair, maintenance, and new construction requirements of the Heavy Marine and Industrial coatings markets. Established in 1986, Interbay is headquartered in Tampa, Fla.

Patrick Mayette, President & CEO of PSE, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We’re excited to welcome the Interbay team to the PSE family. Interbay is a high-performing distributor with a solid reputation for delivering industry-leading products and value-added services across various specialty coatings end-markets. Their highly talented and customer