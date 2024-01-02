IIHS Reports Vehicle Manufacturers Fulfilled Autonomous Braking Pledge

All 20 participating automakers have fulfilled a voluntary pledge to equip nearly all the light vehicles they produce for the U.S. market with automatic emergency braking.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), five new manufacturers installed automatic emergency braking (AEB) on more than 95 percent of the light vehicles they produced between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023, to meet the deadline set in a 2016 voluntary agreement. General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Maserati and Porsche all increased the proportion of their vehicles equipped with the technology to meet the target. Kia, which was already close