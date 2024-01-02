CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Adds Locations in Florida and Virginia

Classic Collision Adds Locations in Florida and Virginia

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC, announced the addition of two new locations.

Classic Collision Inc. logoOn December 21, the company announced it acquired Crash Depot in Auburndale, Fla.  Crash Depot has been servicing customers in Polk County since 2012.

On December 29, Classic Collision announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Hampton, Va.

Classic Collision Aberdeen is located in the Hampton Roads area and five miles from Classic’s Hampton location. This newly renovated building is Classic’s seventh Virginia location within the past few months.

“We are pleased to end 2023 with a new location to serve the Virginia Beach communities as our newest

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey