Classic Collision Adds Locations in Florida and Virginia

Classic Collision, LLC, announced the addition of two new locations.

On December 21, the company announced it acquired Crash Depot in Auburndale, Fla. Crash Depot has been servicing customers in Polk County since 2012.

On December 29, Classic Collision announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Hampton, Va.

Classic Collision Aberdeen is located in the Hampton Roads area and five miles from Classic’s Hampton location. This newly renovated building is Classic’s seventh Virginia location within the past few months.

“We are pleased to end 2023 with a new location to serve the Virginia Beach communities as our newest