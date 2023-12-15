Repairify Receives ASE Accreditation for In-Person and Online Training

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has achieved ASE accreditation for both online and in-person training. Repairify is now recognized by ASE as a provider of Continuing Automotive Service Education to help train the future technicians of the automotive repair industry.

Repairify sought this accreditation to ensure that its training content aligns with I-CAR objectives. With this accreditation, students who complete Repairify courses will receive credit towards their I-CAR certifications in the same way they would if they took the I-CAR course at the technical center in Chicago.

For its first I-CAR Training Alliance course, Repairify will