Nearly 104 Million Expected to Take Road Trip Over Christmas, New Year’s in U.S.

Second highest year-end holiday travel forecast since AAA began tracking in 2000.

AAA projects nearly 104 million people will drive to their holiday destinations, an increase of 1.8% compared to 2022. This year’s projected number of drivers is the second highest on record after 2019 when 108 million drivers hit the road for the holidays. As 2023 comes to a close, drivers can expect to pay about the same or less for a gallon of gas than they did last holiday season, when the national average on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day was $3.10 and $3.20 respectively.

Overall, including