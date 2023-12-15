CIECA Reactivates Vehicle Damage and Imaging/Estimating Committee

Industry stakeholders invited to participate.

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced the reactivation of the Standards Development Committee focused on Vehicle Damage and Imaging (VDI)/Estimating. The committee will be chaired by CIECA Past Chair Phil Martinez, principal technical consultant at Mitchell International, an Enlyte Company.

“Now that new CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) are available from CIECA, the VDI committee will be looking to develop Assignment and Estimate messages using the new OpenAPI standards,”