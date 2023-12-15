Car ADAS Solutions Announces First Licensee in Kansas

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of ADAS Smart, the first licensee in Kansas. Owned by Luke Price, the company’s 6,000 sq. ft. facility is located in Merriam, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City.

During the grand opening celebration on November 29, Price shared information about calibration to educate attendees. The event also included an after-hours gathering for local businesses, insurers and automotive industry peers to tour the facility.

“We are thrilled to have entered into the Kansas market with our first licensee, ADAS Smart,” said Kevin Caruso, COO of