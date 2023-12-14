TechForce Foundation Report Shows First Increase in a Decade in all Tech School Completions

For the first time in 10 years tech schools have seen an increase in student completions in all segments, signaling positive change in the perception, viability of technician careers.

The TechForce Foundation announced the release of its 2023 Technician Supply & Demand Report.

The report covers projections for the next five years in both the demand for new entrant technicians (needed to keep up with growth in new positions and replacement of retiring techs) and the supply of graduates being produced by postsecondary tech schools and community colleges nationwide. The automotive, collision, and diesel industries have suffered from a