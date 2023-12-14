CollisionWeek

Stellantis Renews Hazmat Training Agreement with CCAR

The Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair (CCAR) announced that Stellantis has renewed their commitment to using “HazmatU” for its network of dealers as part of their mandatory Hazardous Material Training Program

Stellantis has selected CCAR to be their hazardous materials training and program management partner for (a minimum of) another three (3) years.

Since the launch of their mandatory Hazardous Materials Training Program in 2016, CCAR has trained thousands of Stellantis dealer staff across the U.S. and Canada with online access to their suite of HazmatU training courses.

Stellantis dealer staff can easily access the HazmatU training by clicking on

