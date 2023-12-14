CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Interview: Jason Scharton and Jason Garfoot Detail the Recently Launched 3M Skills Development Center

Interview: Jason Scharton and Jason Garfoot Detail the Recently Launched 3M Skills Development Center

By Leave a Comment

The new facility will serve collision repair technician training needs as well as career and technical educators.

In October, 3M officially opened its doors to the new 3M Skills Development Center, a 15,000-sq. ft. training facility in St. Paul, Minn. To better understand how the new 3M facility will benefit the collision repair industry, CollisionWeek spoke with Jason Scharton, senior manager, Global Expertise Delivery, and Jason Garfoot, senior application engineer, for the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division.

In our video embedded below, the pair explain why 3M made the investment in the new hands-on training facility, the types of training

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey