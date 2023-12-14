Interview: Jason Scharton and Jason Garfoot Detail the Recently Launched 3M Skills Development Center

The new facility will serve collision repair technician training needs as well as career and technical educators.

In October, 3M officially opened its doors to the new 3M Skills Development Center, a 15,000-sq. ft. training facility in St. Paul, Minn. To better understand how the new 3M facility will benefit the collision repair industry, CollisionWeek spoke with Jason Scharton, senior manager, Global Expertise Delivery, and Jason Garfoot, senior application engineer, for the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division.

In our video embedded below, the pair explain why 3M made the investment in the new hands-on training facility, the types of training