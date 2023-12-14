Advanced Vehicle Systems Makes Up Over One-Third of Collision Repair Costs

AAA analysis of ADAS system repair shows sensor replacement and calibration adds significant cost to repairs.

A recent study by AAA found that advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning, can add up to 37.6% to the total repair cost after a crash. This is due to the high cost of replacing and calibrating the sensors that operate these systems. Even minor damage to systems such as front radar or distance sensors can result in additional repair expenses of up to $1,540.

Vehicles equipped with more sophisticated safety systems are much