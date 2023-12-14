CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Advanced Vehicle Systems Makes Up Over One-Third of Collision Repair Costs

Advanced Vehicle Systems Makes Up Over One-Third of Collision Repair Costs

By Leave a Comment

AAA analysis of ADAS system repair shows sensor replacement and calibration adds significant cost to repairs.

A recent study by AAA found that advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning, can add up to 37.6% to the total repair cost after a crash. This is due to the high cost of replacing and calibrating the sensors that operate these systems. Even minor damage to systems such as front radar or distance sensors can result in additional repair expenses of up to $1,540.

Vehicles equipped with more sophisticated safety systems are much

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey