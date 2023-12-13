Safelite Group Acquires Auto Glass Company in Waco, Texas

The Safelite Group announced it completed the acquisition of the auto glass assets of Texas-based Freddy’s Glass on Friday, December 8.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our new associates to the business and to continue growing in the Waco area,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo.

With a location in Waco, TX, the combined businesses expand Safelite’s reach, allowing them to offer vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services to even more customers.

“Freddy’s Glass has an incredible local reputation and we’re honored to continue providing the stellar service their community has come to expect,” Cacchillo said.