CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Safelite Group Acquires Auto Glass Company in Waco, Texas

Safelite Group Acquires Auto Glass Company in Waco, Texas

By Leave a Comment

The Safelite Group announced it completed the acquisition of the auto glass assets of Texas-based Freddy’s Glass on Friday, December 8.

Safelite Group logo“We’re thrilled to welcome our new associates to the business and to continue growing in the Waco area,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo.

With a location in Waco, TX, the combined businesses expand Safelite’s reach, allowing them to offer vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services to even more customers.

“Freddy’s Glass has an incredible local reputation and we’re honored to continue providing the stellar service their community has come to expect,” Cacchillo said.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey