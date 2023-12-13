NHTSA Issues Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for Impaired Driving Prevention Standard

Agency will examine standards for vehicle technology solutions to alcohol-impaired driving prevention as well as distraction.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration yesterday took the first step toward making impaired-driving prevention technology standard in new passenger vehicles. The Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) that NHTSA released helps fulfill a requirement in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and supports the Department’s National Roadway Safety Strategy.

This notice helps lay the groundwork for potential alcohol-impairment detection technology standards in all new passenger vehicles when the technology is mature. This announcement comes as NHTSA kicks off its annual holiday season Drive Sober or