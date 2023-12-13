Focus Advisors Reports Classic Collision is Now Second-Largest Collision Repairer in Denver Market

Focus Advisors, the mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, who represented Colorado Auto Body in its sale last week and most of Classic Collision’s Denver-area acquisitions, is reporting that Classic Collision in just the last year has vaulted from being the fifth-largest provider to the second-largest by number of locations in the Denver market. Now with 15 shops in the Denver and Fort Collins, Colo. areas, Classic is only second to Caliber in terms of its footprint in this high-growth and attractive MSA.

