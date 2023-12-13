Driven Brands Launches Online B2B Marketplace

Driven Brands (NASD: DRVN) announced the launch of Driven Advantage, a new B2B digital marketplace powered by the Mirakl Platform.

The new B2B marketplace connects Driven Brands’ 5,000+ automotive corporate locations, shop owners, franchises, and affiliates with more than 80,000 handpicked products from third-party suppliers.

According to the company, the average automotive service center with $1 million in annual revenue can expect to save upwards of $50,000 per year by ordering via the Driven Advantage marketplace. The marketplace offers buyers an enhanced personalization experience, making it easy for buyers to discover the products that meet their specific needs and