Auto Care Association Launches Aftermarket Essentials Online Course

The Auto Care Association announced the launch of its newest Auto Care Academy course: Aftermarket Essentials. This interactive and self-paced course will delve into the dynamic world of the aftermarket, providing a comprehensive understanding of its size, impact, and the importance of keeping vehicles running smoothly and drivers safe. The Aftermarket Essentials course will take the participant on an exciting journey exploring the inner workings of the vast auto care ecosystem in an easy-to-learn setting at the users own pace.

As an “entry-level” course, Aftermarket Essentials equips new professionals with a basic knowledge of how the industry functions to