CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Auto Care Association Launches Aftermarket Essentials Online Course

Auto Care Association Launches Aftermarket Essentials Online Course

By Leave a Comment

The Auto Care Association announced the launch of its newest Auto Care Academy course: Aftermarket Essentials. This interactive and self-paced course will delve into the dynamic world of the aftermarket, providing a comprehensive understanding of its size, impact, and the importance of keeping vehicles running smoothly and drivers safe. The Aftermarket Essentials course will take the participant on an exciting journey exploring the inner workings of the vast auto care ecosystem in an easy-to-learn setting at the users own pace.

Auto Care AssociationAs an “entry-level” course, Aftermarket Essentials equips new professionals with a basic knowledge of how the industry functions to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey