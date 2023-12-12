PGW Auto Glass Opens Distribution Centers in Arizona and Pennsylvania

PGW Auto Glass announced the opening of new distribution centers in Phoenix, Ariz. and Scranton, Pa. The new 130,000 square foot location in Scranton and 138,000 square foot distribution center in Phoenix will improve inventory availability and proximity to key customers in their respective regions.

“The additional distribution centers allow PGW Auto Glass to increase and retain customer satisfaction by offering an array of auto glass inventory with a quicker response time,” stated Bob Jackson, Vice President of Distribution.