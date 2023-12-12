Hyundai Motor America has appointed Michel Poirier as vice president of aftersales and customer experience, a new division for Hyundai. In support of the company’s customer experience (CX) strategy, the new division includes both the retail and aftersales functions to streamline CX efforts and increase efficiencies. Retail experience responsibilities include dealership training and customer satisfaction for sales and service, while aftersales include dealer service programs and operations, parts and accessory sales, owner marketing, technical assistance, and warranty administration. Poirier starts today and reports to Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America.
Michel Poirier to Lead Aftersales and Customer Experience Division at Hyundai
