Crash Champions Acquires 4 Collision Repair Centers in Chicago

Crash Champions announced the company has finalized the acquisition of Adams Collision in Chicago, Ill. The deal includes four high-quality collision repair centers serving customers in the northwest Chicagoland communities of Harvard, Lake in the Hills, McHenry and Huntley. The acquisition officially closed December 8, with operations transitioning immediately to Crash Champions.

Crash Champions now operates a lineup of more than 60 locations across the Chicago market, complementing its overall lineup of more than 610 repair centers in 37 states across the U.S.

“Chicago is home, and we are always proud to grow our brand and our team across this