Bosch Approved for CAPA Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) announced that it has approved Robert Bosch LLC (Bosch) for its Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program. Bosch intends to submit its ultrasonic parking sensors for CAPA Verification.

The program is available for any Tier 1 supplier that also produces an in-house, alternately branded version of car company original (CCO) or car company service (CCS) parts used for automotive repair.

Historically, Tier 1 replacement parts have lacked clear definitions and been classified as aftermarket parts, making it difficult to determine which parts are truly comparable to CCOs or CCSs. The CAPA Tier 1 Verification