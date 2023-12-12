Asbury Automotive Group Completes Acquisition of Jim Koons Automotive

Largest auto retail acquisition since 2021 includes 29 franchises, six collision centers, 20 dealerships in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) announced it has completed the acquisition of Jim Koons Automotive Companies, the ninth largest privately-owned dealership group in the U.S. The acquisition, originally announced in September, includes 20 dealerships, 29 franchises, six collision centers and one of the highest volume Toyota dealerships in the U.S. The company now has 158 dealerships with 210 franchises and 37 collision repair centers.

“With the completion of this milestone transaction, Asbury is proud to add one of the