PPG Donates Digital Mixing System to Refinish School in Germany

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has donated a MoonWalk digital mixing system as well as other tools, technical support and training to the Meisterschule für Fahrzeuglackierer (Master School for Vehicle Painters) at the Handwerkskammer (Chamber of Crafts) Regensburg, a school for master students in the automotive painting trade.

“This donation marks a milestone in the longstanding partnership between PPG and the Chamber of Crafts,” said Jochen Kleemann, PPG managing director, Germany, Automotive Refinish. “Aspiring paint masters now have the opportunity to explore the full potential of the digital color mixing process and familiarize themselves with state-of-the-art equipment during their training. This hands-on experience is crucial to prepare master students for the evolving demands of the painting industry.”

“The automotive painting trade, like many other trades, is constantly evolving. It is therefore crucial that we keep our training and further education up to date,” said Hans Schmidt, Deputy Managing Director of the Lower Bavaria-Upper Palatinate Chamber of Crafts. “We are grateful to PPG for their generous donation, which will help us prepare our young specialists and managers in Eastern Bavaria for the future.”

As well as the PPG MoonWalk system, PPG will also provide a PPG RapidMatch Go spectrometer and mixing equipment. The donation is part of PPG’s global commitment to support education and workforce development initiatives that prepare students for careers in the skilled trades as part of its community engagement efforts.

“Our goal is to promote the next generation of professionals in the automotive repair paint industry by supporting vocational schools with our innovative and sustainable technologies,” Kleemann said. “By providing state-of-the-art equipment and engaging with digital, forward-thinking tools and equipment for an efficient repair process early in their training, the image of the automotive painting craft is strengthened and made attractive for the generations to come.