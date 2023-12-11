Penske Automotive Group Acquires 15 Dealerships in United Kingdom

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) today announced that it has agreed to acquire Rybrook Group Limited consisting of 15 premium dealerships in the United Kingdom, including four BMW dealerships, four MINI dealerships, four Volvo dealerships, two Land Rover dealerships and one Porsche dealership. Additionally, three of the BMW locations also retail BMW Motorrad motorcycles.

Commenting on the transaction, Darren Edwards, CEO of the Company’s Sytner Group subsidiary in the U.K., said, “We are delighted to announce this transaction. The Rybrook dealerships represent exceptional brands with a strong commitment to providing exceptional customer service. We look forward to continuing this