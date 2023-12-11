Classic Collision Acquires Five Repair Centers in Colorado

MSO now has 255 collision repair centers in 16 states.

Classic Collision, LLC, announced the closing on the acquisition of five new locations on December 8. The multiple shop operator (MSO) acquired Colorado Auto Body with five stores in Aurora, Denver, Castle Rock, and Littleton, Colo.

Colorado Auto Body has serviced customers since 1984.

“Our mission has been to provide quality, professional collision repair coupled with our total commitment to provide you, our customer, with the highest quality of workmanship and service, and we have faith that Classic Collision will uphold our mission,” stated Bill Lipsitz, former owner of Colorado