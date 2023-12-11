Anthony Trama Inducted Into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the induction of longtime supporter, Board member and retired shop owner Anthony Trama of Bloomfield Auto Body to its Hall of Fame.

Trama has been active with AASP/NJ as a Board member since 2005. He recently sold Bloomfield Auto Body after a successful 24-year run and remains active with the AASP/NJ Board of Directors.

AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant praised Trama for his ongoing dedication and contributions to the association over the years as he presented him with the