CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Anthony Trama Inducted Into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

Anthony Trama Inducted Into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the induction of longtime supporter, Board member and retired shop owner Anthony Trama of Bloomfield Auto Body to its Hall of Fame.

Anthony Trama was inducted into the AASP/NJ Hall of Fame.

Trama has been active with AASP/NJ as a Board member since 2005. He recently sold Bloomfield Auto Body after a successful 24-year run and remains active with the AASP/NJ Board of Directors.

AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant praised Trama for his ongoing dedication and contributions to the association over the years as he presented him with the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey