CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Insurers Supporting Legislation to Combat Predatory Towing Practices in Florida

Insurers Supporting Legislation to Combat Predatory Towing Practices in Florida

By Leave a Comment

The National Insurance Crime Bureau, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime, is helping lead the way to combat predatory towing practices in the Florida and recently took part in a transportation committee hearing in the Florida House of Representatives focused on this issue.

NICB logo“Once a vehicle is towed, the financial burden on the owner can be substantial,” said Eric De Campos, Director of Strategy, Policy and Government Affairs for the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “Towing fees, storage fees, and administrative charges quickly accumulate, creating a financial strain on individuals who have had their vehicle towed without

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey