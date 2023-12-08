Insurers Supporting Legislation to Combat Predatory Towing Practices in Florida

The National Insurance Crime Bureau, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime, is helping lead the way to combat predatory towing practices in the Florida and recently took part in a transportation committee hearing in the Florida House of Representatives focused on this issue.

“Once a vehicle is towed, the financial burden on the owner can be substantial,” said Eric De Campos, Director of Strategy, Policy and Government Affairs for the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “Towing fees, storage fees, and administrative charges quickly accumulate, creating a financial strain on individuals who have had their vehicle towed without