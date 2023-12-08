Hunter Engineering Announces Integration with UpdatePromise

Hunter Engineering announced a new integration partnership with leading automotive software provider UpdatePromise.

The integration will allow service advisors quick access to Hunter’s Quick Check Drive and Quick Tread Edge autonomous inspection results, allowing them to identify alignment and tread depth concerns and bring them to the attention of vehicle owners.

With electrification expected to significantly reduce standard repair and maintenance work over the next decade, the integration will place service departments in a better position to capitalize on all their alignment and tire opportunities.

The Quick Check autonomous inspection system provides accurate and detailed alignment and tire tread depth