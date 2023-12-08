CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Network Canada Opens Training Facility in Calgary

Fix Network Canada Opens Training Facility in Calgary

By Leave a Comment

Fix Network Canada announced the inauguration of its third training center, a new 9,000 sq. ft. facility in Calgary, Alberta.

Recognizing industry’s need for continuous learning and development, Fix Network Canada launched its first Training Centre in Milton, Ontario, in 2019 and added another 6,000 square foot Training Centre in Blainville, Quebec, in 2020.

“The automotive aftermarket industry is undergoing rapid changes as customer expectations evolve and vehicles become more technologically advanced,” said Sylvain Seguin, President of Fix Network Canada. “Our training programs cover all facets of the repair process, ensuring participants are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey