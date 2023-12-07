WILsquare Capital Acquires Automotive Color & Supply

WILsquare Capital, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced it has completed the acquisition of Automotive Color & Supply (ACS), a leading regional distributor of automotive and industrial paint and supply products with 10 locations across Indiana and Illinois. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1951, three generations of the Byers Family have established ACS as a leading provider and servicer of automotive and industrial paint and supplies. With a passionate dedication to its employees, customers, vendors, and community, strong values and a team-first culture permeates ACS’s tenured and experienced workforce.

“WILsquare is thrilled to partner with