Registration Open for May 5-8 Auto Care Connect Event

The Auto Care Association is pleased to announce that registration for the 2024 Auto Care Connect is now open. The automotive aftermarket’s largest educational event of the year will take place from May 5-8 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in downtown Chicago, Ill.
The 2024 Auto Care Connect event will offer an enhanced and more collaborative experience than ever before, featuring:
- Fresh perspectives: Elevated keynote speakers with fresh perspectives on business;
- Expanded education: An expanded lineup of learning sessions programmed by Auto Care communities as well as broader industry topics;
- Cross-industry collaboration: Opportunities for attendees to collaborate across education tracks
