IIHS and Road to Zero Coalition Call for In-Vehicle Alerts and Speed Limiters to Curb Aggressive Driving

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and other members of the Road to Zero Coalition are urging automakers, regulators and fleet operators to promote intelligent speed assistance (ISA) and speed limiters to help curb an epidemic of speeding that has contributed to a spike in traffic deaths since 2020.

“Speeding causes more than a quarter of all crash deaths every year, accounting for more than 12,000 lost lives in 2021,” said Jessica Cicchino, vice president of research at IIHS. “In-vehicle technologies can be an important part of the solution.”

ISA uses a camera that reads posted signs or GPS