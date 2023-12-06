Wesco Acquires MotorCar Colors

The Wesco Group, the paint, body and equipment (PBE) distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that Motorcar Colors is now part of the Wesco Team.

Motorcar Colors has been servicing the greater New Jersey and Delaware markets for over 30 years. The owners, George and Michelle Schulmann, have been committed to the industry and community. George served many years as the Colorsource President, Community House of Moorestown President, and served on the Rotary Club of Moorestown.

“We welcome Motorcar Colors to the team. This business represents the family business we pride ourselves on being and believe they are a