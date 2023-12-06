UVeye Partners with Hypertec to Mass-Produce Vehicle Inspection Systems in North America

UVeye announced a strategic partnership with Hypertec, that will kickstart mass production of UVeye’s vehicle insepction systems in response to the growing demand from a diverse range of automotive industry players, including car dealerships, car auctions, and fleets.

Production will take place at Hypertec’s facilities located in Plainfield, Indiana, and Montréal, Canada, solidifying the alignment between cutting-edge technology and sustainable innovation.

Last month, UVeye announced that the first collision repair center has integrated its systems for an automated collision repair inspection solution.

Amir Hever, UVeye co-founder and CEO, expressed