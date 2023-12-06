Registration Open for WIN Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced registration is now open for the 2024 WIN Conference.

This year’s conference, featuring the theme of “Dream Out Loud,” will be held May 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, Calif.

“We are so excited to be hosting the 2024 Win Conference at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Newport Beach. We had a record 236 in-person attendees and another 66 people joining us virtually at the 2023 WIN Conference in San Antonio, and we know that our 2024 conference will be the biggest and best yet,” says Blair Womble, Chair of the WIN 2024 Conference.