PPG to Support Refinish Education in France to Address Skills Shortage

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced a partnership with France’s National School of Automotive Professions and Mobility (GARAC) that aims to help address the skills shortage in the automotive refinish sector. PPG will provide training expertise and digital tools including its PPG MOONWALK automated paint mixing system.

“The shortage of skilled personnel, particularly among the younger generations, is a shared concern for body shops across European countries, including France,” said Laurent Roux, general manager of GARAC. “We believe that by investing in new educational tools and encouraging innovation, we can have a significant impact on the image of body repair and painting professions. We appreciate the significant contribution that PPG brings to us.”

As part of the collaboration, PPG and GARAC will implement joint training initiatives in 2024. Specialized sessions for GARAC teachers and students will be conducted at the PPG training center in Gennevilliers and on the GARAC campus covering key industry challenges such as color identification, colorimetry and special shades.

“We aim to empower the next generation of skilled professionals in the automotive refinish industry by supporting vocational schools with our innovative and sustainable technologies,” said Jérôme Zamblera, PPG vice president, EMEA, Automotive Refinish. “This partnership is an important step for PPG in meeting the growing demand for skilled workers in manufacturing and the coatings industry.”

PPG’s partnership with GARAC is part of its global commitment to support education and workforce development initiatives that prepare students for careers in the skilled trades. In 2023, PPG and the PPG Foundation announced a $2 million investment to support programs that provide training, curriculum development and career readiness resources for students and educators.