Texas Collision Centers Announces Leadership Promotions, Opens Two Locations

Texas Collision Centers announced two staff promotions and its expansion to nine locations in the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex.

The company announced the promotion of Shyllo Michaelis to the position of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Mike Devendorf to Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Shyllo Michaelis, whose role has been paramount in the Texas Collision Centers family as VP of Business Development since being founded in 2019, has consistently demonstrated her strategic prowess, innovative leadership, unwavering standards, and steadfast commitment to our long-term vision of continued success. As the new