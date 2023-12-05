Massachusetts Senator Markey Writes Vehicle Manufacturers About Data Practices, Calls for Consumer Privacy Protections

Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, sent letters to 14 car manufacturers December 1 urging them to implement and enforce stronger privacy protections in their vehicles. Vehicles have effectively become computers on wheels, collecting vast amounts of data on drivers, passengers, and people outside the vehicles, including sensitive data such as location history, eye movements, and other health indicators. In the letter, Senator Markey also sounds the alarm on automakers’ overly-complicated and confusing privacy policies, leaving consumers in the dark about the extent of the automakers’ data collection, use, and disclosure