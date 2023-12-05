CollisionWeek

Insurers Struggle to Deliver Seamless Digital Experience as Repair Cycle Times Rise

J.D. Power says apps become key to managing customer expectations.

With customers saying their average auto repair cycle time has doubled in the past two years—now topping 23 days—and the average home repair cycle time increasing as well, insurers need to work harder than ever to manage customer expectations.

According to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Claims Digital Experience Study, released today, digital communications channels have become the key to maintaining customer satisfaction throughout the claims process, but many insurers are still struggling to deliver a truly seamless digital experience. As a result, overall satisfaction is 854, down 3 points

