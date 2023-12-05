Aviva Insurance Subsidiary Solus Opens 22nd Collision Repair Center in UK

Solus, a wholly-owned subsidiary of insurer Aviva, has opened its latest collision repair center in the United Kingdom at Newport, South Wales.

The new collision repair center is the first Solus site in Wales and is part of Aviva’s strategy to support customers by increasing the number of claims managed from start to finish.

Located at St. Modwen Park, the 23,000 sq. ft. site will create more than 30 jobs, ranging from repair consultants and technicians to customer care.

The Solus Newport site also incorporates solar panels, thermal lining and rainwater harvesting.

There are now 22 Solus sites across the