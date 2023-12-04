ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in the Houston Metro Area

ProColor Collision announced that Rosana Pilavian transitioned her two independent auto body repair shops to the ProColor Collision brand. Pilavian also operates the ProColor Collision Cypress location in the Houston market.

ProColor Collision Copperfield, located at 8424 Highway 6 N in Houston, was previously known as Copperfield Collision Center. ProColor Collision Magnolia, formerly Magnolia Collision, is located at 6406 Farm to Market Road.

“When we started exploring franchise opportunities, we weren’t sure we needed the help,” said Rosana Pilavian. “After further research, we considered ProColor Collision as an umbrella that would protect us from the challenges often faced by independent